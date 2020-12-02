Big night for Howard wrestlers at Sioux Valley quad
Tigers win all 3 matches in Volga
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Cossacks of Sioux Valley hosted a quad to get the high school wrestling season started Tuesday night. And it was a big night for the Howard Tigers who won all three matches. The best match of the night came right down to the wire with Howard edging Parker 46-35.
Howard also defeated Sioux Valley 69-6 and Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 63-15. Parker won 2 matches 66-15 over Beresford/Alcester-Huson and 60-21 over Sioux Valley. And Beresford-AH also beat Sioux Valley 46-30.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.