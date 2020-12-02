Billings comes off bench to rally Mount Marty past presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mount Marty Lancers overcame an early deficit to beat Presentation 79-50 Tuesday night in Aberdeen.

Mount Marty shot their way past the Saints as the Lancers shot 46.6% from the floor while holding Presentation to just 35.3% shooting.

Leading the Lancers on the night was Jailen Billings (SR/Sioux City, IA) with 14 points on 4-7 shooting from deep. Kade Stearns (SO/Sioux Falls, SD) added 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the three-point line with three rebounds and two steals.

Mount Marty will return to action this Saturday, Dec. 5, as they host the University of Jamestown tipping off at 4 pm CST.

The Saints were 18-for-51 from field goal range and made seven 3-pointers in the game. The Saints were 7-of-12 from the free throw line and created eight points off turnovers. The Saints bench contributed 16 points in the game. The Saints were out rebounded 39-30 in the contest. The Saints had four assists, four steals, and two blocks in the contest.

Wells Jr. led the way for the Saints, scoring 13 points in his first varsity start. Qaiyoom Olanlege and Ellis Evans each tallied eight points in the game. Olanlege led the Saints with six rebounds in the contest.

The Saints close out their home stand, hosting the University of Jamestown on Dec. 2. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

