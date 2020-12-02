Advertisement

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls
Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
5 dead, many injured after German man drives car into crowd
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during...
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught...
US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
SAM On-Demand to launch in mid December
SAM On-Demand to launch in mid December