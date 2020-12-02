Advertisement

Clouds Build In + Flurries

Mild Conditions Stick Around
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may see a few flurries in central South Dakota this morning. Otherwise, we will have decreasing cloud cover across the region today. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s for everyone. The wind shouldn’t be too bad this afternoon.

The sunshine will come back out tomorrow. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the low to mid 40s in central South Dakota. We’ll keep the sunshine around for the end of the week and the weekend. High temperatures will jump back into the low to mid 40s.

By the beginning of next week, we should stay dry and keep the sunshine around. Highs will be in the mid 40s. I’m still optimistic quite a few of us will see highs in the 50s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Clouds Build In + Flurries
Tuesday
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
New Month, Same Nice Weather
monday night
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update