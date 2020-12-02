Clouds Build In + Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may see a few flurries in central South Dakota this morning. Otherwise, we will have decreasing cloud cover across the region today. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s for everyone. The wind shouldn’t be too bad this afternoon.

The sunshine will come back out tomorrow. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the low to mid 40s in central South Dakota. We’ll keep the sunshine around for the end of the week and the weekend. High temperatures will jump back into the low to mid 40s.

By the beginning of next week, we should stay dry and keep the sunshine around. Highs will be in the mid 40s. I’m still optimistic quite a few of us will see highs in the 50s by the middle of next week.

