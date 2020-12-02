Advertisement

Fourth South Dakota prison inmate dies of coronavirus complications

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls (file photo)
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota corrections officials say another state prison inmate has died of coronavirus complications.

The Department of Corrections said Tuesday an inmate at the Jameson Annex at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has died from COVID-19.

This is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the South Dakota correctional system. The three previous deaths were at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

A total of 2,159 state prison inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials say only 76 of those cases are currently active. Jameson Annex has had 161 cases, 14 of which are active. Mike Durfee has had 810 cumulative cases, 5 of which are active.

Officials have not provided any other details about the inmate’s death.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the latest inmate death was at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

