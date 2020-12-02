Giving Tuesday: VOA-Dakotas celebrate 100 years of service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers of America is a faith-based non-profit organization, founded in 1896 in New York City before branching out to South Dakota in 1920.

About 10,000 people are served annually through four main areas of service, which include behavioral health needs, uplifting children and families through youth services, support individuals with intellectual disabilities, and strengthen those struggling with homelessness.

“We are called to serve people on a path of transformation,” said Brian Mulder, VOA-Dakotas’ managing director. “Being that faith-based organization, it means a lot to us when we see a life impacted and transformed, and then turns around and serves other people as well.”

“I remember having very little faith in any god or any spirituality I remember saying if there is a god out there, I need to get out of this mess I’ve created because I don’t know how to get out of it by myself.”

Jamie Spears shares her story of addiction recovery and how she is now a certified addictions counselor. She has a story that is similar to so many people that have received help.

“Another story is our veteran services where we had an individual named mike who lost his job and became homeless and we were able to partner up with mike and just find him home placement,” Spears added. “And that’s just what we do here, mike is back up on his feet, has a home, has a good job in the community, and those are the stories that we see at work all the time.”

