Guardian Tree helps provide a Merry Christmas for area foster kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A program to help kids in the South Dakota foster care system has returned for the holiday season.

The Siouxland Child Protection Council’s Guardian Tree has returned to Sioux Falls, making it easy for anyone to buy gifts for kids and families currently working with the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

A Christmas tree with names, ages, and gift ideas has been set up at Grille 26 at Western Avenue and 26th Street. Organizers say anyone can grab a tag and buy presents for one of the 500 foster kids in the area.

Gifts should be returned, unwrapped, no later than Dec. 16.

Health Connect of South Dakota is proud to be a member of the Siouxland Child Protection Council and support the work... Posted by Health Connect of South Dakota on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

