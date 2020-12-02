Lake Area Tech’s Law Enforcement Program receives CALEA accreditation

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College’s Law Enforcement Program has received a major accreditation, school officials announced Wednesday.

The college’s program achieved public safety training academy accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement.

Program supervisor Asa Stiles called CALEA accreditation as the “international gold standard for public safety agencies.” Over 800 law enforcement agencies across the country have received the accreditation.

“Being CALEA accredited means our students are graduating from a program that provides training using the highest standards in safety and professional excellence,” Stiles said. “There are only a handful of programs in the country that have international accreditation in public safety training therefore, the communities in which the Lake Area Tech Law Enforcement graduates serve will greatly benefit.”

Lake Area Tech’s Law Enforcement faculty completed a two-year program self-assessment, which required a review of policies, practices, and processes against internationally accepted public safety standards. That procedure was followed by a program assessment, conducted by independent assessors with significant public safety experience. After a public hearing and a review of all reporting documentation, accreditation was then rendered by a governing body of 21 commissioners.

Dakota Radio Group reports around 75 students have graduated from the Law Enforcement Program since it began at Lake Area Technical College five years ago.

