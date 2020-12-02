Nebraska holds off Coyotes 76-69 despite big nights from Umude and Plitzuweit

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Soutn Dakota Coyotes were looking for their first win of the season Tuesday night in Lincoln, NE against the Huskers. And they got off to a great start, taking an 11-6 lead when Kruz Perrott-Hunt nailed a “3″. But Fred Hoiberg’s team featured great balance led by Teddy Allen’s 23 points as they took a 36-29 lead at the half and surged to a big lead in the second before a late rally by USD made it much closer as AJ Plitzuweit was pouring in 3′s down the stretch and finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. Stanley Umude had 23 for Todd Lee’s team that is now 0-3 after 2 losses in the tournament in Manhattan, KS.

Nebraska had 5 players in double figures with Allen leading the way with 23 points.

