Advertisement

Nebraska holds off Coyotes 76-69 despite big nights from Umude and Plitzuweit

Coyotes lose to Huskers in Lincoln despite 47 from Umude and Plitzuweit
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Soutn Dakota Coyotes were looking for their first win of the season Tuesday night in Lincoln, NE against the Huskers. And they got off to a great start, taking an 11-6 lead when Kruz Perrott-Hunt nailed a “3″. But Fred Hoiberg’s team featured great balance led by Teddy Allen’s 23 points as they took a 36-29 lead at the half and surged to a big lead in the second before a late rally by USD made it much closer as AJ Plitzuweit was pouring in 3′s down the stretch and finished as the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. Stanley Umude had 23 for Todd Lee’s team that is now 0-3 after 2 losses in the tournament in Manhattan, KS.

Nebraska had 5 players in double figures with Allen leading the way with 23 points.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Billings leads Mount Marty past Presentation in men's hoops
Billings comes off bench to rally Mount Marty past presentation
O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek shines in first college game in her home state Monday
O’Gorman’s Ronsiek scores 15 off the bench Monday night for Creighton
Big night for Howard wrestlers at Sioux Valley quad
Big night for Howard wrestlers at Sioux Valley quad
Selland's Jacks beat Creighton despite Ronsiek's big second half
Myah Selland leads SDSU to solid win over Creighton despite big 2nd half for Ronsiek