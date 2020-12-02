O’Gorman’s Ronsiek scores 15 off the bench Monday night for Creighton

BROOKINGSS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women won the game Monday night at Frost Arena 66-47 to improve to 2-0. But the play of a freshman on Creighton certainly made a big impression in Emma Ronsiek’s home state.

The former O’Gorman standout in just her 3rd game as a true freshman came off the bench for the Blue Jays and waited patiently to take her first shot. It took over 10 minutes, but it should have happened sooner. She errupted for 15 points and 5 rebounds and drew her team to within 10 before the Jacks put the game away 66-47 to improve to 2-0. Emma hit a pair of 3′s and made some nifty moves near the hoop. She scored 13 points in her first college game last week.

