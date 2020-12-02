Advertisement

SAM On-Demand to launch in mid December

By Scott Engen
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Public transportation in Sioux Falls is expected to take a big step forward this month.

The SAM On-Demand Transit Project is just weeks away from launching.

For years, buses in Sioux Falls have run on a fixed bus route, but with Sam On-Demand riders will now be allowed some flexibility.

“For instance, if you’re riding from Lincoln High School, the bus stop there, and you’re going to the Empire Mall, the way you have to do it now is you have to ride to the downtown depot on route five, and then you transfer at the downtown depot, and then you take route three to the Empire Mall,” City of Sioux Falls Senior Planner Sam Trebilcock said. “With this system you don’t have to transfer, you say I want to go from this bus stop at Lincoln High School to this bus stop at the Empire Mall.”

Users will be able to schedule rides three different ways: through the On Demand Transit: Rider App, on samondemand.org, or by calling Sioux Area Metro.

“It is kind of a hybrid system,” Trebilcock said. “They’re still going from those bus stop signs to another bus stop sign, so you have to walk some, but you don’t have those transfers, and you can schedule the ride when you want it.”

While the program will initially only operate on Saturdays as a pilot, Sioux Falls City Councilor Alex Jensen is excited about the future of SAM On-Demand.

“A lot of people have worked a long time on this project, and with using the algorithms, and the technology that we’re going to be using, this is going to change the way that we provide bus transit in Sioux Falls and that will be to the benefit of the people here.”

The On Demand Transit: Rider App has already gone live and the pilot program will officially launch to the public on Saturday, December 19.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls
Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

South Dakota schools continue to cope with COVID-19 pandemic
End of an era at the Argus Leader
End of an era at the Argus Leader
It’s been about a week-and-a-half since a mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls. It...
Taking the temperature on Sioux Falls mask mandate
Although moving online due to the ongoing pandemic, Avera St. Luke’s is still hosting their...
Avera St. Luke’s wraps up Deck the Halls fundraiser