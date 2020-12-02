Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii's airports in the past week.
Hawaii couple arrested after getting on a plane knowing they were COVID positive
Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Mayor TenHaken discusses One Sioux Falls COVID Action Plan
Children’s Inn gift wrap booth coming to The Empire Mall
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims