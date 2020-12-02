Sioux Falls Fire Rescue warns of fire hazards during the holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is promoting fire safety this holiday season. There are many ways you can protect yourself from tragedy.

This time of the year is meant to be full of joy, but a fire in your home or apartment can quickly turn life into a nightmare.

“We go to fires every day and everyone says, I never thought this would happen to me,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Inspector Brandon Fey said. “Don’t act like that, it can happen to you, there are ways to prevent things like this.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. Fire Departments respond to 160 home fires a year that begin with Christmas trees.

“Your Christmas tree can take up to five quarts of water a day, we don’t want that to dry out,” Fey said. “If that Christmas tree dries out when it’s in our home, you have to take it out and get a new one.”

Also, check the lights on your tree and don’t leave them on overnight.

“We want to make sure they are not frayed,” Fey said. “We want to make sure the plug is good when we plug it into the outlet, and if we are plugging into a power strip, make sure that power strip is surge protected.”

But, a Christmas tree isn’t the only fire hazard to be aware of this holiday season.

Fey says, nationally, there are about 15,000 candle fires every year, and those numbers are expected to go up in the month of December.

“Don’t let your guard down throughout Christmas,” Fey said.

Another big thing, Fey says, is to make sure your smoke alarms are working.

“We want to make sure we have smoke alarms on every floor, in hallways, bedrooms where we sleep, also a carbon monoxide detector is going to be super important,” Fey said.

Later this year, the city of Sioux Falls will announce a dumpsite where you can discard your Chistmas tree after the season.

