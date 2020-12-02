VIDEO: First responders rescue dog stranded on chunk of ice in river

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several emergency responders worked together to help save a dog stranded on a chunk of ice floating in a river near Fargo, N.D.

A passerby saw the dog and alerted authorities around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The West Fargo Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office in performing a water rescue, which was caught on video and posted to social media.

“Through investigation, it appears the dog defeated the security measures put in place to secure the dog on its’ property,” a post from the sheriff’s office stated.

Watch the rescue video below

