VIDEO: First responders rescue dog stranded on chunk of ice in river

Dog rescued after being stranded on ice
Dog rescued after being stranded on ice
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several emergency responders worked together to help save a dog stranded on a chunk of ice floating in a river near Fargo, N.D.

A passerby saw the dog and alerted authorities around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The West Fargo Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office in performing a water rescue, which was caught on video and posted to social media.

“Through investigation, it appears the dog defeated the security measures put in place to secure the dog on its’ property,” a post from the sheriff’s office stated.

Watch the rescue video below

First Responders Rescue Stranded Dog on a Chunk of Ice in the River

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. this morning, the Cass County Sheriffs Office and West Fargo Fire Department brought a scary situation for one pet owner to a successful conclusion after rescuing a dog that entered the river and ultimately got stranded on a chunk of ice. The incident was reported around 8:54 a.m. Deputies advised the caller, who was not the dog owner, was fortunately in the right place at the right time and observed the situation unfold prompting a call to law enforcement and fire personnel. Through investigation, it appears the dog defeated the security measures put in place to secure the dog on its’ property.

Posted by Cass County Sheriff's Office - Fargo, ND on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

