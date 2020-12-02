Advertisement

Watertown school district prepares for winter activities season

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School districts across the state are re-evaluating their attendance plans headed into the winter activities season, including what requirements fans will be expected to follow.

That’s exactly what the Watertown School District is doing headed into December. Taking from what they learned this fall, the district will be updating its attendance policy and taking note of the latest guidelines from the SDHSAA. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said that the district is looking to keep an open attendance policy for events, as long as case numbers in the district’s school and the community allow it.

“We’re taking some precautions with regards to bringing in not only members of the public, but also visitors from out of town and those sorts of things. And still wanting to allow the open attendance at our activities,” Danielsen said.

The SDHSAA has listed basketball and gymnastics as moderate-risk activities, while wrestling is listed as a high-risk activity. The association has released a list of mandatory and optional recommendations for districts to follow when practicing or competing, something Danielsen said Watertown will follow for guidance.

“And we’re taking those recommendations for practices, as well as contests. So, you know we’re entrusting our activities department to take care of that.”

And while the district has a mask expectation for students during normal hours, Danielsen is calling for all in attendance for winter activities to either wear one or stay home and follow the event online. It’s something he said is paramount for keeping activities going through the beginning of the next calendar year.

“There are some short-term sacrifices that our athletes are making, that our participants are making. Students, parents, families. And we’re asking spectators to help with some of these short term sacrifices so that we can keep the whole system going.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls reacts to mask mandate
Mayor TenHaken discusses One Sioux Falls COVID Action Plan
Children’s Inn gift wrap booth coming to The Empire Mall
Avera freezer preparing to store COVID-19 vaccine
Sanford, Avera prepare for first COVID-19 vaccine doses
Asher Allen died unexpectedly at 15-months-old.
Asher’s Story: Finding hope after loss