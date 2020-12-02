Watertown school district prepares for winter activities season

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School districts across the state are re-evaluating their attendance plans headed into the winter activities season, including what requirements fans will be expected to follow.

That’s exactly what the Watertown School District is doing headed into December. Taking from what they learned this fall, the district will be updating its attendance policy and taking note of the latest guidelines from the SDHSAA. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said that the district is looking to keep an open attendance policy for events, as long as case numbers in the district’s school and the community allow it.

“We’re taking some precautions with regards to bringing in not only members of the public, but also visitors from out of town and those sorts of things. And still wanting to allow the open attendance at our activities,” Danielsen said.

The SDHSAA has listed basketball and gymnastics as moderate-risk activities, while wrestling is listed as a high-risk activity. The association has released a list of mandatory and optional recommendations for districts to follow when practicing or competing, something Danielsen said Watertown will follow for guidance.

“And we’re taking those recommendations for practices, as well as contests. So, you know we’re entrusting our activities department to take care of that.”

And while the district has a mask expectation for students during normal hours, Danielsen is calling for all in attendance for winter activities to either wear one or stay home and follow the event online. It’s something he said is paramount for keeping activities going through the beginning of the next calendar year.

“There are some short-term sacrifices that our athletes are making, that our participants are making. Students, parents, families. And we’re asking spectators to help with some of these short term sacrifices so that we can keep the whole system going.”

