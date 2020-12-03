Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - An artist from Rhode Island used spray paint to create an elaborate holiday mural featuring the Grinch and Santa Claus to lift spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Morse absolutely adores art, and this holiday season, he’s hoping to spread cheer with his Christmas display. As a kid, he learned graffiti and had some run-ins with the law, but he now only does commission work and loves to spray paint.

“It’s fun, man. I enjoy it,” he said. “I love it. It’s kind of self-expression.”

Recently, he masterminded a mural on his elderly neighbor’s garage in East Providence, Rhode Island, to make kids in the neighborhood smile. He painted the Grinch, Santa, Frosty the Snowman and a 2020 graphic with a mask.

“With the COVID, they gotta go for the walks, so they come up the street and all stop right there. They come down and take pictures because I’m always changing it,” Morse said.

He also painted the garage for Halloween.

“People drive by. They stop while I’m painting… And people come by, ‘Hey, can we take a picture in front of it?’” Morse said.

After Morse learned some students at surrounding schools are intrigued by his art, he offered to give them classes for free. He says giving kids a sense of self is what he hopes to do.

