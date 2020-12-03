Advertisement

Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate
KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate(KSTP-TV)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.

Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.

KMSP-TV reports two people were on board. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
End of an era at the Argus Leader
End of an era at the Argus Leader
It’s been about a week-and-a-half since a mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls. It...
Taking the temperature on Sioux Falls mask mandate

Latest News

Native American voting challenges
Native Americans continue to deal with COVID-19
Unemployment claims decline in South Dakota
Smoke rising from the fire at the Dell Rapids Quarry
Crews respond to fire at Dell Rapids Quarry
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Fire damages Lakota homeless camp near Rapid City
Wild Bird Connection Prepares for Winter
Wild Bird Connection owners give tips on how to prepare for the birds for winter