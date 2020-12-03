Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.
Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.
KMSP-TV reports two people were on board. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.