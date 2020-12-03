Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crash-landed and hit a vehicle on a Minnesota interstate, with no injuries reported.

Officials say the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane was temporarily closing part of the highway Wednesday night in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.

KMSP-TV reports two people were on board. The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.

WATCH NOW: This video shows the moment a small plane lands on I-35W before colliding with a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Check out the full story here: https://t.co/RXgwuzsBw3 pic.twitter.com/dr27yqp4YC — KSTP (@KSTP) December 3, 2020

