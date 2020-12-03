Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, hockey and basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD freshman Maddie Krull looked like a veteran in her debut, scoring 12 against #1 South Carolina.

Michael Citara’s nifty move nets a Stampede goal.

Tyson Kooima connected with Shane Solberg for a trio of touchdowns in the first half of Northwestern’s season finale with Jamestown.

SDSU’s Noah Freidel had a pair of impressive assists on dunks by Matt Dentlinger and Doug Wilson against 15th ranked West Virginia....

....but was outdone one night later by Baylor Scheierman’s behind the back effort againts Utah State!

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week!

