Advertisement

Children’s Inn gift wrapping booth opens Dec. 4 at the Empire Mall

The booth opens Nov. 4
The booth opens Nov. 4(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth at The Empire Mall is open Friday, December 4 through Christmas Eve.

Volunteers and members of Children’s Inn will be at the booth during mall shopping hours to wrap Christmas gifts.

Dakota News Now is a proud sponsor of the Gift Wrap Booth.

Community members can also drop off a new toy donation and help fill Santa’s sleigh as part of the Wish-Inn Mission Toy Drive for Children’s Inn.

Results Radio Townsquare Media Sioux Falls is a sponsor of the toy drive.

Children’s Inn provides free services for women, children and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect or sexual assault.

Children’s Inn was founded in 1977 and through a merger in 1998, became a program of Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, a private, nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
End of an era at the Argus Leader
End of an era at the Argus Leader
It’s been about a week-and-a-half since a mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls. It...
Taking the temperature on Sioux Falls mask mandate

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages
Gavins Point Dam, file photo.
Water levels lowered at Gavins Point Dam for winter repairs
File photo.
Minnesota reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths as new cases grow
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Court: Rittenhouse bound over for trial in protest shootings