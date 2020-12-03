COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota surpass 1,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported 38 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Thursday as the state’s total coroanvirus-related deaths surpassed 1,000.

The state has seen a total of 1,033 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. Of the new deaths reported Thursday, on person was in their 40s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s, and 25 over the age of 80.

Officials reported 1,145 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 83,348. Active cases rose by over 600 to 15,474, marking the second straight day of increased cases following a sharp drop Tuesday.

The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease rose by seven to 538.

Here's a look at new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in South Dakota counties over the past two weeks: https://t.co/vI8OnGi4cA via @tableaupublic — Dakota News Now (@dakotanews_now) December 3, 2020

