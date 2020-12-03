Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Dell Rapids Quarry

Smoke rising from the fire at the Dell Rapids Quarry
Smoke rising from the fire at the Dell Rapids Quarry(Submitted photo/Uncle Bob)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have put out a fire that broke out at a quarry near Dell Rapids.

The fire broke out at the L.G. Everist Quarry shortly around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the facility.

Crews put out the fire shortly after 9 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. The cause is still unclear.

