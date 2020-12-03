Crews respond to fire at Dell Rapids Quarry

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have put out a fire that broke out at a quarry near Dell Rapids.

The fire broke out at the L.G. Everist Quarry shortly around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the facility.

Crews put out the fire shortly after 9 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. The cause is still unclear.

