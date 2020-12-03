DWU men improve to 6-1 with win over rival Dakota State

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team outscored Dakota State University 44-16 in the paint on its way to picking up its sixth-straight victory in an 81-63 victory Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers (6-1) got off to a hot start after a layup by Nick Harden (Chicago, Ill.) and a 3-pointer by Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.). The Trojans (0-3) stormed back thanks to a 10-4 run to take their first lead of the game after six minutes of play.

Two minutes later, Oppold found Bradley Dean (Pierre, S.D.) beyond the arc as he drilled a 3-pointer to give DWU the lead again. After a 3-pointer by Sawyer Schultz (Emery, S.D.) gave the Tigers a two-point lead, Ace Zorr (Harrisburg, S.D.) gave the team a lift with a pair of hustle plays to liven DWU.

Holding a five-point lead, Zorr made another layup to extend the Tiger lead. After DSU knocked down a jumper, Dean and Oppold made consecutive shots from downtown to give the momentum to the Tigers.

Up by nine points with three minutes to play in the half, the Tigers finished the half on a 9-2 run to take command of the game. Harden drove half the court in three seconds and made a layup to give DWU a 48-32 lead at the break.

After seven minutes of play in the second half DWU held a commanding 20-point lead after a pair of Zorr free throws and a layup by Harden.

The Tigers took their largest lead of the game of 24 points after Oppold made back-to-back layups and Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) knocked down a jump shot.

With just under three minutes to play, DWU tied its largest lead of the game as Zorr knocked down a shot, followed by an Oppold 3-pointer. The Tigers never looked back as they downed DSU in the 175th meeting all time.

Harden led the team as he finished with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and five assists. Zorr came off the bench and had a career game as he posted 16 points, snagged eight rebounds and swatted four shots, as Oppold notched 16 points and nine rebounds.

Along with outscoring the Trojans by 28 points in the paint, DWU recorded 24 bench points to just eight by DSU. The Tigers also shot 52.5% from the field and finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

DWU returns to conference action with a bout against Doane University at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Corn Palace.

Game recap courtesy DWU Athletics

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.