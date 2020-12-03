Funeral homes busy during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 47 new deaths from the COVID-19 virus on December 2nd. That pushes the death toll to nearly one-thousand South Dakotans since the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now, funeral homes across eastern South Dakota are busier than ever due to COVID-19.

In the months of November and December, George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls typically sees a number of deaths related to the flu.

“But we’re seeing almost twice as many people passing away right now and a lot of it is COVID-related,” said Phil Schmitz, Funeral Director for George Boom Funeral Home.

And they aren’t the only ones.

“Every funeral home that we know has been this busy. It’s a trend everywhere. The trade services are swamped, everybody is overwhelmed right now,” said Laura Boecker, Funeral Director for the Kinzley Funeral Home.

In November, there was a total of 20 deaths among Kinzley Funeral Home’s three locations with half being because of COVID-19.

Staff say many of their deaths are coming from the surrounding senior living centers in the Salem area. While some are COVID-related, other deaths they believe could be due to other factors caused by COVID like isolation.

“You know, you see it. These people are alone in their rooms. And I’m not saying that the nursing home’s doing anything wrong, everyone is doing what they need to do. But yes it definitely has to have an effect on the residents. That’s hard to not see your family,” said Boecker.

COVID-19 has also had an impact on how people mourn their loved ones.

“Families like to hug each other and they like to shake hands when people come in and that’s not suggested right now,” said Andy Kinzley, Funeral Director for the Kinzley Funeral Home.

Also due to social distancing, “We ask families to limit the number of people that they invite to a funeral. We’re having people that do private ceremonies where it’s invitation-only,” said Schmitz.

Meaning some are having to watch funerals virtually. Because of this, these funeral directors urge people to reach out to families who’ve lost a loved one.

“Because I think families also feel isolated during this time and it’s important for friends and communities to reach out to these families and support them by phone calls or texts or you know bringing something to their doorstep,” said Boecker.

