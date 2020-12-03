Advertisement

Police: Parents arrested on child abuse charges after drugs found in home

Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen
Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say they found a drugs being kept in their home in the presence of their child.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gregory Tidwell and 23-year-old Oliva Jacobsen were arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police received a request from Child Protective Services to perform a well-being check at a home near 12th Street and Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls. When officers arrived, they found methamphetamine and marijuana that had likely been used within the past day, according to Clemens.

Clemens said Tidwell and Jacobsen were home at the time with their six-month-old boy. They were both arrested on drug charges as well as abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7.

The child was taken to a safe location, Clemens said.

