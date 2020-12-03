Advertisement

Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during protest in Kenosha, Wis., in late August.(Antioch Police Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A 17-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin faces a preliminary hearing in the case.

Hearings such as the one Thursday in Kenosha are generally used to determine whether enough evidence exists to proceed to a trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the shootings. They came during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million bond largely provided by supporters who see him as a patriot who was trying to protect other people’s property. Others view him as a trigger-happy youth whose presence with a rifle incited protesters.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
End of an era at the Argus Leader
End of an era at the Argus Leader
It’s been about a week-and-a-half since a mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls. It...
Taking the temperature on Sioux Falls mask mandate

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about attacks on him and his family and...
Georgia Sec. of State responds to threats, attacks by Trump
FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas...
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities
In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala, hugs his son...
Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border