Scammers swindle 2 Sioux Falls residents out of thousands of dollars

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls residents were bilked out of thousands of dollars in a telephone lottery scam.

Together, the victims lost nearly $70,000, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Thursday.

One victim, a 94-year-old man, received a call saying he had won an $18 million lottery, but needed to pay taxes and fees. He ended up wiring $66,000 to out-of-country accounts.

Clemens said the other victim, a 71-year-old man, initially did not believe the callers when they told him he won a lottery, and hung up the phone. However, the scammers called back and were able to convince him the prize was legitimate. He ended up sending money orders and gift cards worth $1,500.

Scammers are “good at what they do,” Clemens warned.

Clemens said neither victim had recently entered or purchased tickets for any sort of lottery.

