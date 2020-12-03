Scammers swindle 2 Sioux Falls residents out of thousands of dollars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls residents were bilked out of thousands of dollars in a telephone lottery scam.

Together, the victims lost nearly $70,000, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Thursday.

One victim, a 94-year-old man, received a call saying he had won an $18 million lottery, but needed to pay taxes and fees. He ended up wiring $66,000 to out-of-country accounts.

Clemens said the other victim, a 71-year-old man, initially did not believe the callers when they told him he won a lottery, and hung up the phone. However, the scammers called back and were able to convince him the prize was legitimate. He ended up sending money orders and gift cards worth $1,500.

Scammers are “good at what they do,” Clemens warned.

Clemens said neither victim had recently entered or purchased tickets for any sort of lottery.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.