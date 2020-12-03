Selland glad to be healthy as Jacks get off to fast start

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women had a strong finish in their win over Creighton Monday night. They had trailed 12-10 after 1 quarter, but Myah Selland and company roared back to take the lead in the second quarter and never looked back despite the heroics of Emma Ronsiek as the O’Gorman grad scored 15 in the 2nd half for the Blue Jays. Selland had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists and Aberdeen’s Paiton Burckhard had 13 points in the 66-47 win.

So the Jacks are now 2-0 after the big win Saturday over Iowa State and off to a terrific start for the season. And Myah is just glad to be healthy and finally back on the court. ”Definitely a long off-season but I think it was maybe good for me in the long run to get fully recovered and I feel really good and I’m just looking forward to the season,” says Myah Selland.

Aberdeen’s Paiton Burckhard says,”Honestly it’s just a really good way to start the season knowing that we have what it takes to win against 2 really good teams at the start of the season is just a really good thing to have behind us going into some big games that we have coming up in the non-conference season.”

The Jacks will face another big-time opponent Sunday when Gonzaga make the trip back to South Dakota after splitting their 2 games at the Crossover Classic with South Carolina Sunday and the Coyotes Monday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.