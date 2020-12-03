Slowly Warming Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs should be back in the 40s for most. We may even see a few low 50s out in central South Dakota this afternoon. The sunshine will stick around for tomorrow. It looks like we should be right back in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for highs.

Over the weekend, we’re going to cool things off a bit. Highs will drop back down into the low 40s, but we should keep the sunshine around. We will slowly start to warm up heading into the beginning of next week. High temperatures should pop up into the upper 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, we should have a mini warm up. Highs for most look to be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine! By the end of next week and the beginning of next weekend, it looks like we’ll cool off a bit. Highs could drop back into the 30s for most.

