Smithfield Foods gifts $400K to The Link community triage center

Funds from the gift from Smithfield Foods will be used for construction of The Link and its operation.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Link, the community triage center, which will be located in downtown Sioux Falls announced a major gift from a local employer on Thursday.

Smithfield Foods is gifting $400,000 to the project. The Link is a partnership between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health to serve individuals seeking mental health care or addiction counseling.

“We have great momentum with this initiative thanks to the generosity of strong community partners like Smithfield Foods and the support of our partner organizations. We are extremely grateful for Smithfield’s investment in The Link and its mission to connect people with the resources they need,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken, who serves as Chair of The Link triage centerboard.

Senior Manager of Community Development at Smithfield Foods Tolcha Mesele says the company was humbled to make the contribution

“Sioux Falls is such a hard-working, welcoming, and supportive community. The Link stands as a testament to that fact, as it will connect individuals suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues to the resources and help that they need,” said Mesele.

The funds will be used for the construction of The Link and its operation. The Link is expected to open in early 2021. You can learn more at LInkSF.org.

