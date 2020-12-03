Southeast Technical College receives high marks for nursing program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Southeast Technical College receives a high ranking for nursing in the Midwest and South Dakota.

According to NursingProcess.org, Southeast Tech’s LPN Program is ranked number two in the Midwest.

The study looks at 660 programs in the region and bases data on NCLEX-PN pass rates, academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation, and affordability.

