Advertisement

Unemployment claims decline in South Dakota

(WHSV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both first-time and continued unemployment claims fell in the South Dakota Department of Labor’s latest jobs report.

Initial unemployment claims fell by over 300 to 380, labor officials say. This comes after a one-week jump that saw claims surpass 700.

Prior to the pandemic, the state received around 200-300 claims per week. During the early months of the pandemic, officials reported several thousand claims per week. It has evened out to an average of 300-500 in recent months, but labor officials say it will likely to continue to fluctuate as long as the economy feels the impact of the coronavirus.

The latest number of continued state claims is 2,930 for the week ending Nov. 21, a decrease of 907 from the prior week’s total of 3,837. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say a total of $613,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $210,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensatio,, $286,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $184,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
End of an era at the Argus Leader
End of an era at the Argus Leader
It’s been about a week-and-a-half since a mask mandate went into effect in Sioux Falls. It...
Taking the temperature on Sioux Falls mask mandate

Latest News

Native American voting challenges
Native Americans continue to deal with COVID-19
Smoke rising from the fire at the Dell Rapids Quarry
Crews respond to fire at Dell Rapids Quarry
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Fire damages Lakota homeless camp near Rapid City
Wild Bird Connection Prepares for Winter
Wild Bird Connection owners give tips on how to prepare for the birds for winter