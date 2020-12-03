Water levels lowered at Gavins Point Dam for winter repairs

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sandbars have returned to the Missouri River near Yankton as releases from Gavins Point Dam have dropped to the winter level of 17,000 cubic feet per second.

Gavins Point Operations Manager Tom Curran told Dakota Radio Group they are using the lower releases to do repairs and standard maintenance around the dam. This includes work being done inside the dam’s power house, as well as a major project on the drain field downriver from the dam.

The low water releases are scheduled to continue at least until March.

