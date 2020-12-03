Wild Bird Connection owners give tips on how to prepare for the birds for winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of Wild Bird Connection are giving people the tools to help keep birds healthy as the winter months approach.

New birds come into the area as the cold moves in. These birds may include cardinals, blue jays and a few different types of woodpeckers.

Co-owners of Wild Bird Connection, Phil and Linda Pudenz, said it’s important to focus on food, water and shelter when preparing for winter.

Linda recommends focusing on higher calorie foods, such as black oil sunflower seeds. Suet, which is dried animal fat, is also a good option for the winter. Heated water baths are also helpful for birds in the cold.

The store is offering a variety of options to shop safely during the pandemic. These options include curbside pick-up on phone orders as well as deliveries.

Phil and Linda also have ideas to keep the family involved while bird watching over the holidays. Linda suggests making a buffet of bird snacks, or putting peanut butter and birdseed on pine cones to watch them eat.

Wild Bird Connection has much more information about birds on their website.

