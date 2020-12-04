10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 3rd
Jefferson names 1st coach, wrestling highlights and women’s basketball news on DSU and SDSU
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Cavaliers of Jefferson HS have named their first football coach. Watertown had a big night on the mats Thursday and the DSU women’s basketball team is off to a fast start, while the Jackrabbit women are pumped to host another nationally-ranked team this weekend.
