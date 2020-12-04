Advertisement

31 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing event put on by Rapid City-based Monument Health
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed 31 more lives in South Dakota as officials reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday.

The new deaths bring the state’s total to 1,064, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,050 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 84,398. Nearly one in ten South Dakotans have been infected at some point during the pandemic.

Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 15,925. The number of active dropped to nearly 14,000 earlier on Tuesday, but has crept upward since then.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 22 to 516. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 52% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 33% of hospital beds and 13% of ICU beds are still available.

MORE: County-by-county COVID-19 map

