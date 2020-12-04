Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce looks to businesses for holiday celebration

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic has put a hold on many activities that would normally be going on during the holiday season. That’s why the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to businesses to lead the celebration.

The Chamber will still be holding their annual decorating and lighting contest for businesses in the city, albeit with a few changes. While the contest has been a staple in Aberdeen for a number of years, that hasn’t always been the case.

Lisa Anderson, the Director of Marketing and Collaboration for the Chamber, said the idea came as a way to get businesses on board with a community wide celebration.

“We saw in the community that there was kind of a few years where not many businesses were actually putting out the lights and doing the decorations.” Anderson said.

And it proved to be a success, as Anderson said it helped drive more people and business to shops. And now with many other holiday events being cancelled due to health concerns, Anderson said this may be the biggest year yet.

“It’s really just to try to encourage the businesses to decorate for the holidays. And to just put some light into the dark of winter. And especially this year people need in it a lot to see those sorts of things.”

And also new this year is the voting for the best decorated business. An online poll will now be available for resident to vote for their favorite display. Anderson said this change will help make sure people are out looking at lights and decorations, and for businesses to receive more recognition.

“A lot of the holiday activities are cancelled this year, so it’s a way to go do something. See the lights, you know, make sure the businesses who are actually putting in the effort get a little recognition.”

