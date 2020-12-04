Children’s Inn gift wrapping booth now open at the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth at The Empire Mall is open now through Christmas Eve.

Volunteers and members of Children’s Inn will be at the booth during mall shopping hours to wrap Christmas gifts.

Dakota News Now is a proud sponsor of the Gift Wrap Booth.

Community members can also drop off a new toy donation and help fill Santa’s sleigh as part of the Wish-Inn Mission Toy Drive for Children’s Inn.

Results Radio Townsquare Media Sioux Falls is a sponsor of the toy drive.

Children’s Inn provides free services for women, children and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect or sexual assault.

Children’s Inn was founded in 1977 and through a merger in 1998, became a program of Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, a private, nonprofit organization.

