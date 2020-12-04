Dakota State women’s basketball team off to good start

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women’s basketball team is off to a great start. David Moe has really turned the program around from where it was when he got to Madison 4 years ago.

It was about the midway point of the season last year when they ripped off a 10-game winning streak that things really changed. It’s amazing what winning does to a team’s confidence and scheduling good teams in the preseason really helps his team to improve as well. ”The season’s been a lot of fun. We’ve always tried to schedule hard and it’s been nice to have the GPAC so close to us and so we schedule those teams every year and we’ve come a long ways as a program and it’s just really fun to go out there and compete,” says Moe.

The Trojans who are now 6-3, had a 4-game win streak snapped by 24th-ranked Morningside. And 2 of those wins were against ranked teams from the GPAC. And Moe is doing it with lots of local talent. They are fun to watch for sure. Their next game isn’t until December 5th against Bellevue in their conference opener at the DSU Fieldhouse.

