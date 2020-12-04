Advertisement

Dakota State women’s basketball team off to good start

Trojans picking up where they left off last season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women’s basketball team is off to a great start. David Moe has really turned the program around from where it was when he got to Madison 4 years ago.

It was about the midway point of the season last year when they ripped off a 10-game winning streak that things really changed. It’s amazing what winning does to a team’s confidence and scheduling good teams in the preseason really helps his team to improve as well. ”The season’s been a lot of fun. We’ve always tried to schedule hard and it’s been nice to have the GPAC so close to us and so we schedule those teams every year and we’ve come a long ways as a program and it’s just really fun to go out there and compete,” says Moe.

The Trojans who are now 6-3, had a 4-game win streak snapped by 24th-ranked Morningside. And 2 of those wins were against ranked teams from the GPAC. And Moe is doing it with lots of local talent. They are fun to watch for sure. Their next game isn’t until December 5th against Bellevue in their conference opener at the DSU Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen
Police: Parents arrested on child abuse charges after drugs found in home
South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

Vince Benedetto named first head football coach for Jefferson Cavaliers
Vince Benedetto named Jefferson’s 1st football coach
SDSU women excited to host 18th-ranked Gonzaga
SDSU women are excited to host 18th-ranked Gonzaga
Big night on home mats for Watertown wrestlers
Watertown wrestlers win twice Thursday night
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 3rd
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 3rd