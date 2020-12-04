Advertisement

NBC’s Dateline to feature investigation of Brewster, MN murder

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An unsolved southern Minnesota murder case will be featured Friday on NBC’s Dateline.

Jan Kruse, 40, was shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter were in their Brewster home in 2015.

Eventually, Jan’s husband became a person of interest.

Chris Kruse was charged with first-degree murder. But a jury found him not guilty in February, acquitting him on first- and second-degree murder charges.

“Obviously, it was a good outcome for us. My client was found not guilty and his hope of it is that this will really spur some additional investigation; that the local police department will continue to find the killer of his wife, that’s really his hope,” said Tom Hagen, attorney and Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office partner.

The Dateline episode will feature interviews with Jan’s family members, including her husband, and sister.

The episode airs Friday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m. on KDLT.

