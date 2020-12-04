Advertisement

Johnson 'staying open-minded,' but votes against pot bill

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Dec. 4, 2020
WASHINGTON D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson joined his fellow Republicans in the U.S. House to vote against a measure to federally decriminalize marijuana, though he left the door open to potentially supporting changes to marijuana laws in the future.

The House on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, with the vote largely going down party lines.

In a statement, South Dakota’s lone representative in the House said he is “staying open-minded” after South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana in the state. However, he did not believe this bill was the right move.

“Given recent South Dakota election results, I’m staying open-minded, but I don’t think this is the right bill,” Johnson said. “This package prioritizes making grants to tnew pot stores instead of law enforcement, treatment, and youth prevention.”

