Judge wants remote hearings after guns allowed in courthouse

Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER, S.D. - The presiding judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit has written a proposed order saying judges won’t appear in Custer County court after commissioners approved a measure allowing guns inside the courthouse.

County commissioners adopted the ordinance to allow firearms despite opposition from presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle and Judge Matt Brown and a state’s attorney’s opinion that it would be a safety risk, a legal liability and a financial burden.

Pfeifle said he’s sent the proposed order to the South Dakota Supreme Court, which will review it for approval or rejection in January.

