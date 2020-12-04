Northwest Iowa communities hold free movie nights

SPENCER, IA (Dakota News Now) - People in three northwest Iowa communities can enjoy a free movie night, while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is hosting three community movie nights in Clay, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties.

“There have been significant impacts on our communities and families due to COVID-19 and this is just one small way that we can provide something fun for the whole family,” said Kim Scorza, CEO/President of Seasons Center. “With a safe event like the community movie night, families can treat themselves to a ‘night out’ while keeping health and safety a priority.”

During these community movie nights, attendees will stay in their vehicles and enjoy a family-friendly movie on a large screen. Attendees will access the audio through a designated radio station at each event. Resources will be provided to families as they arrive, which includes mental health tips and holiday safety recommendations.

“We’ve all endured different levels of stress this year and we want our communities to know we are here to support them through any challenges they’re facing,” added Scorza.

These events are funded by Northwest Iowa Care Connections Health & Disability Services Regions through CARES funding.

Movie Night Events

· Friday, December 4th at 5:30 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds

· Saturday, December 5th at 5:30 p.m. at Sibley High School

· Friday, December 11th at 5:30 p.m. at the Palo Alto Fairgrounds

