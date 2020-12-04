Sanford Health suspends merger discussions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday that Sanford Health has indefinitely suspended conversations about a planned merger.

According to a news release from Sanford Health, the decision follows the recent departure of Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Last week, the Sanford Health Board of Trustees appointed Bill Gassen as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Sanford Health says because of the leadership change, it has decided to pause current merger and acquisition activity while they address other organizational needs.

“With this leadership change, it’s an important time to refocus our efforts internally as we assess the future direction of our organization,” Bill Gassen said. “We continue to prioritize taking care of our patients, our people, and the communities we serve as we look to shape our path forward. We have great respect for Intermountain Healthcare, Dr. Marc Harrison, and their leadership team and look forward to continuing to learn from each other.”

”We are disappointed but understand the recent leadership change at Sanford Health has influenced their priorities,” Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare said. “There’s much to admire about the work that Sanford Health is doing. We continue to share a strong vision for the future of healthcare.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.