Advertisement

Sanford Health suspends merger discussions

Sanford Health campus
Sanford Health campus(Colton Molesky)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday that Sanford Health has indefinitely suspended conversations about a planned merger.

According to a news release from Sanford Health, the decision follows the recent departure of Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Last week, the Sanford Health Board of Trustees appointed Bill Gassen as the organization’s new president and CEO. 

Sanford Health says because of the leadership change, it has decided to pause current merger and acquisition activity while they address other organizational needs.

“With this leadership change, it’s an important time to refocus our efforts internally as we assess the future direction of our organization,” Bill Gassen said. “We continue to prioritize taking care of our patients, our people, and the communities we serve as we look to shape our path forward. We have great respect for Intermountain Healthcare, Dr. Marc Harrison, and their leadership team and look forward to continuing to learn from each other.”

”We are disappointed but understand the recent leadership change at Sanford Health has influenced their priorities,” Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare said. “There’s much to admire about the work that Sanford Health is doing. We continue to share a strong vision for the future of healthcare.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen
Police: Parents arrested on child abuse charges after drugs found in home
KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
When Alex Ramirez moved from San Francisco to South Dakota, one of the more daunting challenges...
Mentoring Moment: 1,750 mile transition bodes well for Alex Ramirez, mentor
Johnson ‘staying open-minded,’ but votes against pot bill
South Dakota KIDS COUNT launches a new website and 2020 data
South Dakota KIDS COUNT launches new website