SDSU women are excited to host 18th-ranked Gonzaga

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has always done a remarkable job of getting ranked teams to play at Frost Arena. Especially when you think about how often they have won those games. And for the 2nd time in 3 games, they will have a ranked opponent make the trip to an unusually empty Frost Arena.

Myah Selland says, ”We’re ready for the challenge and I think it’s exciting that we get another ranked team at Frost. We love playing here, we love our fans, even our limited COVID crowd. But we love being here in Frost and to get a ranked opponent is exciting and we’re ready for that challenge.”

Paiton Burckhard says, ”It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re at home in Frost and hopefully as we have more games we’ll get more fans and get that normal Jackrabbit Arena filled. So just excited to play another really good team and work hard.”

If you look back over the years at the team that have come to Brookings and lost it’s a pretty impressive list. And who could forget when Muffet McGraw brought Notre Dame to Frost and addressed the crowd on the loud speaker after the game about what a great environment it was for her team to play in. And the Jacks almost beat the Irish that day.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.