Sioux Falls police search for robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Tarah Walton with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers are looking for a suspect who robbed a business early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business on the eastside of the city near the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and Sycamore Avenue.

The suspect took some cash and then left. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the man suspected of robbing the business is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

