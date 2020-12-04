Advertisement

Sioux Falls police search for robbery suspect

According to Sioux Falls police, a man robbed a business on the eastside of Sioux Falls early...
According to Sioux Falls police, a man robbed a business on the eastside of Sioux Falls early Friday morning.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Tarah Walton with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers are looking for a suspect who robbed a business early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business on the eastside of the city near the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and Sycamore Avenue.

The suspect took some cash and then left. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the man suspected of robbing the business is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

