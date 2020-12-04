South Dakota KIDS COUNT launches new website

Advertisement

South Dakota KIDS COUNT launches a new website and 2020 data
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota KIDS COUNT has launched a new website, along with its 2020 data.

The new website and annual county fact sheets help child advocates, policymakers, and South Dakota citizens make informed and responsible decisions to improve the lives of children.

“Over the past year, we’ve been busy building partnerships and compiling the most up-to-date data on child well-being in our state,” said Xanna Burg, KIDS COUNT Coordinator. “We are excited to launch our new, easy-to-navigate website, 2020 fact sheets for all 66 counties, and access to the KIDS COUNT Data Center detailing over 100 indicators.”

The information found on the new South Dakota KIDS COUNT website includes county data such as child care facilities, family economic security and access to health care. Advocates and legislators will use the information during the upcoming legislative session.

Access to the comprehensive KIDS COUNT Data Center makes available over 100 additional data points which is important for nonprofits when writing grants and for agencies or organizations when designing child-centered programs.

“Thoughtful, effective policies and programs rely on solid data,” said Burg. “South Dakota KIDS COUNT is dedicated to improving the well-being of children in our state. When policy decisions are rooted in data and research, kids grow up in economically secure families, live in resilient communities, and meet developmental, health, and educational milestones.”

South Dakota KIDS COUNT is a leading resource for data on child and family well-being in the state and is dedicated to providing current, relevant, and reliable data to shape the issues affecting South Dakota children and families.

The organization is a member of the national KIDS COUNT Network through the Annie E. Casey Foundation with grantees in all 50 states and three territories.

South Dakota KIDS COUNT is a project of the Montana Budget & Policy Center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization providing in-depth research and analysis on budget, tax, and economic issues.

The Montana Budget & Policy Center also leads the KIDS COUNT work in Montana and North Dakota.

