Vince Benedetto named Jefferson’s 1st football coach

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The brand new Sioux Falls high school has named it’s first ever football coach... And the Jefferson Cavaliers will be led by Vince Benedetto.

The former SDSU standout was most recently head coach at West Central and led the Trojans to the semi-final of the 11-A playoffs and within inches of the title game. Needless to say he’s excited about the challenge of starting a program from scratch and happy to have an Athletic Director like Chad Stadem to work for and to learn from. After all, Chad has won state titles at more different levels than any coach in South Dakota history. ”No matter where you are in your coaching career you always can learn more. And I know Chad is willing to help when I ask him questions and it’s going to be a really good resource for me and the rest of my staff as we get this thing started. It’s a brad new program, it’s an opportunity to build a culture from scratch and a chance to make a positive impact on a lot of kids. That’s why you coach and teach and I just felt like this is where I was meant to be and I can’t wait to get started,” says Benedetto.

Benedetto knows this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build his own program. And if the last name sound familiar, he is the nephew of the former USF president Mark Benedetto. He was also a grad assistant at SDSU and assistant coach at Tea Area and Roosevelt before taking over at West Central 2 years ago.

