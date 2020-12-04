Advertisement

Virtual scavenger hunt to raise money for Special Olympics

(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota is launching a new virtual fundraiser this holiday season.

The organization is holding its first-ever Virtual Holiday Scavenger Hunt this month.

Organizers say teams must raise $20 for Special Olympics South Dakota in order to enter. Then, they will try to solve riddles or complete as many tasks as possible from December 14 through December 18. Teams can vary in size, but organizers recommend groups of four.

Each team is assigned a Law Enforcement Officer to help them along the way and an athlete to send encouraging e-mails throughout the week. The team with the most clues solved, and tasks completed will win $400 in gift cards.

The event aims to support the athletes of Special Olympics, and help increase awareness for people living with intellectual disabilities across South Dakota.

You can register or find more information here.

