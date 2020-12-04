Warm Weather Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunshine around for Friday and through the weekend. The nice temperatures will be sticking around, too! Highs today will range from the mid to upper 40s in the east to the mid 50s out in central South Dakota. We may even see some upper 50s in south central South Dakota!

Over the weekend, the sun is sticking around. Highs will cool off ever so slightly. We’ll drop into the low to mid 40s for highs Saturday. Most of us should be right around 40 for a high on Sunday. That’s still 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Early next week, we’ll start to warm things up a bit. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Monday, upper 40s Tuesday, then jump into the 50s on Wednesday! We may even push 60 out in central South Dakota by then! Temperatures will start to cool off after that. By the next weekend, we’ll probably be back in the 30s for highs, which will be a little closer to average.

