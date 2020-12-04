Advertisement

Warm Weather Continues

Hardly a Cloud in Sight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunshine around for Friday and through the weekend. The nice temperatures will be sticking around, too! Highs today will range from the mid to upper 40s in the east to the mid 50s out in central South Dakota. We may even see some upper 50s in south central South Dakota!

Over the weekend, the sun is sticking around. Highs will cool off ever so slightly. We’ll drop into the low to mid 40s for highs Saturday. Most of us should be right around 40 for a high on Sunday. That’s still 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Early next week, we’ll start to warm things up a bit. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Monday, upper 40s Tuesday, then jump into the 50s on Wednesday! We may even push 60 out in central South Dakota by then! Temperatures will start to cool off after that. By the next weekend, we’ll probably be back in the 30s for highs, which will be a little closer to average.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen
Police: Parents arrested on child abuse charges after drugs found in home
KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Smoke rising from the fire at the Dell Rapids Quarry
Crews respond to fire at Dell Rapids Quarry

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Days Ahead
Thursday Night
Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler Today, Warmer Thursday
wednesday night
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Upate