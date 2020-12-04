Watertown wrestlers win twice Thursday night

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton edged Beresford/Alcester-Huson 37-30 and the Watertown Arrows picked up 2 convincing wins on their home mat Thursday night by beating Yankton 66-12 and B-A-H 64-15. Ben Althoff took just 7 second to win his match at 152 lbs. with a quick pin in the 2nd win and Connor Wirtjes picked up another pin at heavyweight. Logan Serck of B-A-H beat Mac Young of the Arrows in the most exciting match of the night 10-7.

