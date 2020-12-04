Advertisement

Watertown wrestlers win twice Thursday night

Arrows beat Yankton and Beresford-Alcester/Hudson
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton edged Beresford/Alcester-Huson 37-30 and the Watertown Arrows picked up 2 convincing wins on their home mat Thursday night by beating Yankton 66-12 and B-A-H 64-15. Ben Althoff took just 7 second to win his match at 152 lbs. with a quick pin in the 2nd win and Connor Wirtjes picked up another pin at heavyweight. Logan Serck of B-A-H beat Mac Young of the Arrows in the most exciting match of the night 10-7.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Tidwell, left, and Jean Jacobsen
Police: Parents arrested on child abuse charges after drugs found in home
South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
KSTP's Chopper 5 captures an image of the plane after it landed on an Interstate
Authorities: Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota interstate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

Dakota State women's basketball team is off to great start
Dakota State women’s basketball team off to good start
Vince Benedetto named first head football coach for Jefferson Cavaliers
Vince Benedetto named Jefferson’s 1st football coach
SDSU women excited to host 18th-ranked Gonzaga
SDSU women are excited to host 18th-ranked Gonzaga
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 3rd
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 3rd